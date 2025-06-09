ContestsEvents
Vegas Wedding Chapels Saw Higher Numbers Last Month

A very popular wedding date just passed and Vegas wedding chapels saw a higher-than-usual number of couples looking to tie the knot. Deemed the “Wedding Capital of the World”, Las…

Wendy Rush
Couples in front of a wedding chapel.

Couples flock to Las Vegas to take advantage of that a once-in-a-lifetime event. Getting married on a magic date, that they hope will bring added luck to their marriages.

Isaac Brekken/Getty Images

A very popular wedding date just passed and Vegas wedding chapels saw a higher-than-usual number of couples looking to tie the knot. Deemed the "Wedding Capital of the World", Las Vegas already sees an increase in the number of marriages during the spring and summer season. But this month saw even more, as couples flocked to take advantage of the chance to wed on a "magic date".

The history of Vegas chapels show that magic dates have a higher desirability for weddings. These dates are any that create a unique number sequence when written out. Sunday, May 25, 2025 (5/25/25) was expected to be highly popular because it is not only a repeated sequence, but also a palindrome. Meaning it is the same when read backward or forward.

Though they weren't expected to be as popular as May 25, other dates in May saw a higher number of weddings than what's typical. Since May 20 (5/20/25) through May 29 (5/29/25) were also palindrome dates, Vegas chapels prepared for extra bookings during that time.

The Clark County Clerk's office records marriages in Las Vegas and has seen a pattern of higher wedding counts on magic dates. At present, the most popular date was on 7/7/07, which saw 4,492 couples married. The second most popular wedding date was on 11/11/11, which had 3,125 marriages recorded.

Magic dates have helped add to the impressive number of total weddings Las Vegas has conducted. In fact, according to weddings.vegas, Las Vegas issued its 5 millionth marriage license on a magic date. On February 20, 2022 (2/20/22).

With tourism in Las Vegas falling below average this spring and summer, the bump in marriages during May was a welcome sight for local chapels.

Wendy RushEditor
Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.
