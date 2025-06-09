Las Vegas Strip Shooting Caught on Livestream Leaves 2 Dead, Suspect Surrenders

Details are still emerging after a fatal shooting near the Bellagio Fountains on Sunday night left two people dead.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), 41-year-old Manuel Ruiz turned himself in Monday at the Henderson Police Department. Detectives identified Ruiz as the alleged suspect in the shooting and plan to book him on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon, LVMPD confirmed via social media.

What Happened During the Night of the Shooting?

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police report that officers were on routine patrol in the 3600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard when they "heard gun shots coming from the west side of the street." Officers ran toward the scene where they saw two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel announced the victims dead at the scene, according to a press release from the department.

Ongoing Investigation and Online Speculation

While police have not yet publicly identified the victims, social media has been flooded with speculation about the motive and the people involved. According to Vegas Starfish, a massively popular Vegas content creator, the incident allegedly involved content creators. One of the victims is allegedly a streamer known as Finny Da Legend, who was reportedly livestreaming at the time of the shooting.

Clips from the alleged livestream have circulated online, appearing to show a man speaking before opening fire. The suspect is also believed to have operated a YouTube account under the name SinCity-Manny Wise, though the account appears to have been deleted or deactivated.

Despite the online speculation, officials have not confirmed if Finny Da Legend and his partner are the victims of the incident.

During a press conference, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said police knew who they were searching for and believed that the suspect and victim "feuded with each other in the past," as reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.