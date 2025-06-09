ContestsEvents
Husband Puts Wife To The Test And She Fails

It’s not something that happens a lot, but a husband put his wife to the test and, believe it or not, she failed. You have to hear what this is…

Mike O'Brian
A husband getting ready to go to the bathroom.

Man holding toilet tissue roll in bathroom looking at loo

 BrianAJackson via Getty Images

It's not something that happens a lot, but a husband put his wife to the test and, believe it or not, she failed. You have to hear what this is all about that got The Mike & Carla Morning Show talking this morning!

It seems that it's not that easy for men who try to stand up and go number one. For whatever reason, there seems to be a mess and a lot of the guys fail to clean it after they're done. More importantly though, why is this so hard for us guys?

Well, to prove a point, a guy got his wife a hose and bucket to prove a point. The husband had his wife put the hose where it would normally be on a guy, put the bucket in front of her and turned on the water. A very simple experiment to prove his point.

Husband Puts Wife To The Test And She Fails

Needless to say, the woman found out that it's not as easy as one would think! To stand, aim, and hit the target without all the mess. Of course, the husband coached her up during the experiment, which might not have helped in the long run.

Now listeners tuning in this morning found all this hard to believe. In fact, one woman talked about teaching her four year old son how to do it. She said there was no problem! One listener suggested the "Cheerio" method...putting in a bit of the cereal in the bowl and making a game out of it.

Mike O'Brian agreed with Carla Rea, saying that if it's really that hard, then just pop a squat and take a load off. That way, there's no problem!

All in all, it was one funny way to prove a point. And, listening to the accents of both husband and wife, we're going to guess that they aren't from New York.

Please give it a listen...and enjoy!

Mike O'BrianEditor
