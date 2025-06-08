ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Singing Surgeon Getting Rave Reviews, Except For One

There is a singing plastic surgeon who is getting rave reviews from everyone except for one person. Now this person will probably never need this doctor’s services, but it came…

Mike O'Brian
A surgeon tightening his cap before surgery.

Surgeon tying surgical cap in preparation, back view

monkeybusinessimages via Getty Images

There is a singing plastic surgeon who is getting rave reviews from everyone except for one person. Now this person will probably never need this doctor's services, but it came up on The Mike & Carla Morning Show.

Dr. William J. Vineyard operates out of Port Lucie, Florida and there are a lot of reasons for his popularity right now. However, the one that got him noticed on The M&C Morning Show is very unique. Evidently he sings his patients to sleep before operating on them!

You heard right, the surgeon actually will sing the full song as you go under before operating. Now according to a few articles, it can be any song you like. Evidently he will learn it if he doesn't know it and have it ready to go at the time of the procedure.

Singing Surgeon Gets Rave Reviews

The one that was spotlighted on The M&C Show was Dr. Vineyard singing the Garth Brooks hit, "The Dance". Of course knowing her lack of love for country music, this struck a nerve with Carla Rea.

If you read through the comments about this surgeon on social media, people love this guy. They love his voice, his bedside manner...but that didn't fly with Carla.

Carla, of course, not being a fan of country music, maybe using the doc singing "The Dance" was not a great example. In fact, we come to find out he will sing any song you request.

Not too sure how you feel about something like this, but evidently Dr. Vineyard does well, is very popular and has gained quite the attention of patients and critics alike.

However, think about it, it would be kind of weird laying there for whatever procedure and having anyone sing to you right? Anyway, listen to the segment from the other morning, and let us know what you think at 702-739-9636.

DoctorhospitalSurgery
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: June 8
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 8
Couples in front of a wedding chapel.
Human InterestVegas Wedding Chapels Expecting High Numbers This MonthWendy Rush
This Day in Sports History: June 7
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 7
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect