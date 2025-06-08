Singing Surgeon Getting Rave Reviews, Except For One

There is a singing plastic surgeon who is getting rave reviews from everyone except for one person. Now this person will probably never need this doctor's services, but it came up on The Mike & Carla Morning Show.

Dr. William J. Vineyard operates out of Port Lucie, Florida and there are a lot of reasons for his popularity right now. However, the one that got him noticed on The M&C Morning Show is very unique. Evidently he sings his patients to sleep before operating on them!

You heard right, the surgeon actually will sing the full song as you go under before operating. Now according to a few articles, it can be any song you like. Evidently he will learn it if he doesn't know it and have it ready to go at the time of the procedure.

Singing Surgeon Gets Rave Reviews

The one that was spotlighted on The M&C Show was Dr. Vineyard singing the Garth Brooks hit, "The Dance". Of course knowing her lack of love for country music, this struck a nerve with Carla Rea.

If you read through the comments about this surgeon on social media, people love this guy. They love his voice, his bedside manner...but that didn't fly with Carla.

Carla, of course, not being a fan of country music, maybe using the doc singing "The Dance" was not a great example. In fact, we come to find out he will sing any song you request.

Not too sure how you feel about something like this, but evidently Dr. Vineyard does well, is very popular and has gained quite the attention of patients and critics alike.