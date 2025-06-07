Vegas Wedding Chapels Expecting High Numbers This Month

Couples flock to Las Vegas to take advantage of that a once-in-a-lifetime event. Getting married on a magic date, that they hope will bring added luck to their marriages.

A very popular wedding date is approaching and Vegas wedding chapels are expected to be packed with couples looking to tie the knot. Deemed the "Wedding Capital of the World", Las Vegas already sees an increase in the number of marriages during the spring and summer season. But this month will see even more, as couples flock to take advantage of the chance to wed on a "magic date".

The history of Vegas chapels show that magic dates have a higher desirability for weddings. These dates are any that create a unique number sequence when written out. Sunday, May 25, 2025 (5/25/25) is expected to be highly popular because it is not only a repeated sequence, but also a palindrome. Meaning it is the same when read backward or forward.

Though not expected to be as popular as May 25, other dates this month should also bring a higher number of weddings. Since May 20 (5/20/25) through May 29 (5/29/25) are also palindrome dates, Vegas chapels are preparing for extra bookings during that time.

The Clark County Clerk's office records marriages in Las Vegas and has seen a pattern of higher wedding counts on magic dates. At present, the most popular date was on 7/7/07, which saw 4,492 couples married. The second most popular wedding date was on 11/11/11, which had 3,125 marriages recorded.

Magic dates have helped add to the impressive number of total weddings Las Vegas has conducted. In fact, according to weddings.vegas, Las Vegas issued its 5 millionth marriage license on a magic date. On February 20, 2022 (2/20/22).

With so many weddings expected this month, those who are planning to get married in Vegas soon are advised to book their venue as soon as possible.