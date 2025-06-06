Tunnel to Towers Plans New Las Vegas Veterans Housing Site After Zoning Setback

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is looking at other sites in Las Vegas for a veterans housing project after withdrawing its application for a site in North Las Vegas. The original application included a 112-unit permanent housing facility located near Pecos Road and Centennial Parkway, with wraparound services that included employment services, mental health care, and long-term supports specifically for veterans.

The foundation pulled its proposal following a recommendation from the North Las Vegas Planning Commission that discouraged rezoning the commercial property for residential use. Planning officials cited the importance of preserving the commercial designation in alignment with the city's broader development goals. Despite this, city representatives continued to voice their support for veterans and invited the foundation to collaborate on identifying a more suitable location within the city's master plan.

“We complain about Vegas not having enough affordable housing. What about affordable housing for veterans? They deserve it just as much as anybody else,” said Vincent Palmieri, a Marine Corps veteran and local veterans advocate. Palmieri expressed disappointment over the setback and emphasized the urgent need for supportive housing options for former service members.

Las Vegas city officials have confirmed that they are in early discussions with Tunnel to Towers regarding two alternative sites, though specific locations and timelines have not yet been disclosed. The foundation is dedicated to realizing its housing project aimed at veterans in the Las Vegas Valley and is actively trying to identify a viable path forward. Tunnel to Towers, a national nonprofit organization created in honor of firefighter Stephen Siller, has developed similar communities across the country and aims to provide stable housing and wrap-around services for vets who are homeless or unstable.