Smith Center Announces Shows For 2025-2026 Season

General view of atmosphere during the opening night of The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Smith Center has released their list of the first five shows for their upcoming 2025-2026 season. The selections are a part of the Toyota Broadway Las Vegas Series and tickets are officially on sale. The new season will feature productions from Broadway in addition to more classic, award-winning shows.

The 2025-2026 Season At The Smith Center

Some Like It Hot

The upcoming season, which begins in July, will kick off with Some Like It Hot. The musical comedy adaptation of the 1959 Marilyn Monroe film will run Tuesday, July 22 through Sunday, July 27. The Tony and Grammy-winning show follows two musicians who are forced to flee Chicago after witnessing a mob hit. With the bad guys hot on their trail, the protagonists travel cross-country on a train and have many hilarious adventures along with the way.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical

Second in the upcoming series at the Smith Center is A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical. Running Tuesday, August 12 through Sunday, August 17, this show was created in collaboration with the musician himself. It follows the story of the famous singer and how he rose to stardom.

Suffs

History buffs might fancy the next show in the series. Suffs follows the story of the suffragettes who fought endlessly for women's right to vote in America. The run will begin Tuesday, October 7 and go through Sunday, October 12. The show was named the winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.

Stereophonic

The next show in the series was not only the most Tony-award winning show of 2024. But it is also the most Tony-nominated play of all time. Coming to the Smith Center between Tuesday, October 21 and Sunday, October 26 is Stereophonic. Audience members are invited to be a fly on the wall for this show. As it puts the microscope on an up-and-coming band as they break into stardom. If they don't destroy themselves in the process.

Disney's The Lion King

The young and young-at-heart will want to be at the Smith Center for the fifth show of their 2025-2026 season. The timeless musical will be seen through a new lens with the creative genius of Tony-winning director Julie Taymor. The stunning visuals and clever methods of animation will be a treat for even the most well-versed Disney fan. The Lion King will run Wednesday, November 19 through Sunday, November 30.

Tickets for all five of the upcoming shows at the Smith Center are available at thesmithcenter.com.