Nigro Construction Kicks Off Work on 117-Room Hotel in North Las Vegas

Nigro Construction officially broke ground on a new Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in North Las Vegas on June 4. The groundbreaking was attended by Councilman Isaac Barron, other City officials, and community partners, and represents another major milestone in the city's continuous economic development efforts.

“This site will represent more than structural progress; it's a symbol of economic development, job creation, and community growth,” said Councilman Barron. “Nigro's commitment to excellence and integrity is evident in every project they undertake. They're not just raising buildings — they're raising the bar for what's possible when public and private sectors collaborate with purpose.”

The forthcoming hotel will stand four stories tall and feature 117 rooms tailored to modern travelers. Sustainability is foundational to the design plan for the site. The site will incorporate energy-efficient systems and environmentally friendly building methods consistent with viability in hospitality.

Mike Nigro, owner of Nigro Construction, stated this project could demonstrate public-private collaboration. "We are proud of the scope of this project and the opportunity it brings. From construction jobs to ongoing hotel staff positions to future guests, this property will have a lasting and positive impact," said Nigro. "This groundbreaking is more than just a ceremony—it's a signal of confidence: confidence in this city, in its potential, and in what we can build when public and private sectors work together with purpose."

When finished in 2026, the hotel will offer resort-style amenities, including a large outdoor pool and a modern fitness center. The hotel is designed for both business and leisure guests and will improve the hospitality infrastructure for the city, as well as add capacity for visitor lodging.