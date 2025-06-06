Mountain’s Edge Celebrates 20 Years in Las Vegas With Community Event

The Mountain's Edge Master Association has announced it is planning a celebratory event to commemorate its 20th anniversary in Las Vegas. The event will feature carnival games, live music, dancing lessons, a time capsule and more. The celebration will also be a tribute to the "New Southwest" with a chance for guests to walk down the historical timeline of the area.

Mountain's Edge played a noteworthy role in the early days of Las Vegas. During the Old West, when the promise of gold brought many travelers to California, the Spanish Trail was a convenient route for the pioneers. The same trail laid just one mile north of Mountain's Edge. Now the area is a thriving community and home to over 12,500 residences.

Details About The Mountain's Edge Anniversary Celebration

The event will be on Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Exploration Peak Park. Located at 9275 S Buffalo Dr just south of Blue Mountain Road. It will feature line dancing lessons, a mechanical bull, carnival games, face painters, and stilt walkers. There will also be a toddler zone for younger guests. A video time capsule will be present and guests will have the chance to add their unique memories.

Live music will include rising country star Dez Hoston. The Nevada-born singer blends a unique combination of raw storytelling with rock-infused country. Other entertainment includes the Eras of Taylor - Christina's Version, a Taylor Swift tribute show backed by live music. There will also be live country tunes from DJ Jace.

Tickets for the 20th Anniversary celebration are complimentary for Mountain's Edge residents and $16.55 for other general admission. They can be purchased at mountainsedgemasterassociation.com. There is a list of prohibited and permitted items that can be found here.