I Have A Little More Money Now, But I Still Do This

It was a simple question that many of us can relate to. I have a little more money now, but I still do this or that just by habit. You…

Mike O'Brian
Saving money by shopping at a street fair.

A woman saving money at the flea market.

maho via Getty Images

It was a simple question that many of us can relate to. I have a little more money now, but I still do this or that just by habit. You have much more money now than when you were younger, but you still squeeze every bit of toothpaste out that you can get!

That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show started talking about this morning. Remember when we all used to clip coupons to save a couple of bucks here and there.

Sure times are a bit better now, but just by habit, you're still clipping just to save a few dollars! You still shop at those street fairs or local swap meets.

Don't be shy or embarrassed, on AskReddit, a lot of people are still going through doing those things we all used to do to make ends meet. Using grocery bags as garbage bags, re-using baggies, when you go shopping for clothes, you head right to the sales rack.

Even Though You Have A Bit More Money,

All perfectly fine with those dialing in this morning. We all do it...and mostly because we were raised right by our parents. Turning off the lights when leaving a room. Walking everywhere or riding a bike, taking public transit...we all have those one or two things we still do.

Mike O'Brian has admitted before, re-using paper plates! As long as there are no stains on the plate...just take a slightly damp paper towel, wipe off the crumbs and you're good to go!

You see, we're all still trying to save here and there. One big one on the list was re-using tissue paper when wrapping gifts! Big around the holidays!

But those that dialed in, most of them talked about how they were trained by their parents or grandparents. For example, one guy called in saying because he's grandmother did it, he save the little plastic clips from packages of bread. Why, just to have in case.

Hey, listen to the segment from this morning and tell us you can relate as well! And enjoy!

Mike O'Brian
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
