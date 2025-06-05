It was a simple question that many of us can relate to. I have a little more money now, but I still do this or that just by habit. You have much more money now than when you were younger, but you still squeeze every bit of toothpaste out that you can get!

That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show started talking about this morning. Remember when we all used to clip coupons to save a couple of bucks here and there.

Sure times are a bit better now, but just by habit, you're still clipping just to save a few dollars! You still shop at those street fairs or local swap meets.

Don't be shy or embarrassed, on AskReddit, a lot of people are still going through doing those things we all used to do to make ends meet. Using grocery bags as garbage bags, re-using baggies, when you go shopping for clothes, you head right to the sales rack.

Even Though You Have A Bit More Money,

All perfectly fine with those dialing in this morning. We all do it...and mostly because we were raised right by our parents. Turning off the lights when leaving a room. Walking everywhere or riding a bike, taking public transit...we all have those one or two things we still do.

Mike O'Brian has admitted before, re-using paper plates! As long as there are no stains on the plate...just take a slightly damp paper towel, wipe off the crumbs and you're good to go!

You see, we're all still trying to save here and there. One big one on the list was re-using tissue paper when wrapping gifts! Big around the holidays!

But those that dialed in, most of them talked about how they were trained by their parents or grandparents. For example, one guy called in saying because he's grandmother did it, he save the little plastic clips from packages of bread. Why, just to have in case.