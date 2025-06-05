Historic El Cortez Casino Shows Off $20M Renovation with Classic Neon Look

The El Cortez Hotel and Casino is the oldest continuously operating casino in Las Vegas, and the property just completed a multimillion-dollar renovation project and introduced new neon signage as part of a major enhancement to its main entrance, featuring its newest addition - The ShowBar. The renovation project was designed to maintain the historic charm and character of the property while blending in with the modern energy of Las Vegas, and Young Electric Sign Company (YESCO) created the new signs to feature in the design.

YESCO, which has designed approximately 80% of El Cortez's signage — including the iconic Vegas Vic sign first installed in 1951 — crafted the latest neon additions. These new signs are designed to "evoke the nostalgic aesthetic of the property while adding a dynamic, eye-catching element to the entrance," according to a press release from YESCO.

Although the renovations add a new shine to the Fremont Street landmark, one popular feature will remain unchanged: the classic rooftop sign installed in 1952, which will continue to top the building as a visual marker.

Originally opened in 1941, El Cortez has become part of the fabric of Las Vegas. Its legacy includes a brief stint under the ownership of infamous mobsters Bugsy Siegel and Meyer Lansky from 1945 to 1946. The property changed hands in 1963 when legendary casino operator Jackie Gaughan purchased it for $4 million. Gaughan owned and operated the property until 2008, when it was sold to current owner Kenny Epstein and his company, Ike Gaming.

In 2013, the El Cortez became the only Las Vegas casino to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This proved the vintage property was relevant not only as a gaming destination but also as an architectural marker and history.