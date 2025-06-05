Dad Buying My First Bottle Of Cologne

ContestsEvents
What was it? You’re growing up and your dad comes home after buying you your first bottle of cologne…what was it? This is how it all started the other morning…

What was it? You're growing up and your dad comes home after buying you your first bottle of cologne...what was it? This is how it all started the other morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show. Almost 30% admitted that their dad bought them their first can of deordorant.

Of course, after talking about it, we quickly moved into colognes and other products dad bought. It's interesting that most said they are still using the same deodorant and/or cologne their dad's first bought for them.

What Was It Your Dad Bought You

One woman even called in to give props to her Dad! Being a girl "dad", he had no problem buying her Leggs pantyhose, feminine hygiene products and more! Now that's being a SUPER "girl" dad right?

Hey listen, we all counted on our father's to be that guiding light...from teaching us how to shave, to how to smell! We needed some sort of guidance and it was nice to know he was always there.

Of course, on the flipside, do you have any idea of what you're going to buy him for Father's Day? If not, no worries, BuzzFeed recently put out a really cool list of things that would impress the old man.

From books to pens...and even more. It's all there, so there should be no reason to be shy when shopping for the man! But back to the topic at hand.

Listen to the segment from the other day. It was quite interesting how those of us looked back to honor the head of our family and thank him!

It's amazing at what we remember and those fond memories that take us back. And all it took was a bottle of this or that...or some cool smelling deodorant that we used.

It takes all kinds, but the trip down memory lane was worth it!

