A New Goldfish Cracker Combo Tastes Like A Chicken Sandwich

Goldfish crackers has a new flavor coming out this month called “Awesome Sauce” which apparently tastes like burger dressing. If you pair this new flavor with another one of their…

Goldfish crackers on a store shelf.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 02: Goldfish crackers made by Pepperidge Farm, a division of The Campbell's Company, are offered for sale at a grocery store on June 02, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

 Scott Olson / Staff via Getty Images

Goldfish crackers has a new flavor coming out this month called "Awesome Sauce" which apparently tastes like burger dressing. If you pair this new flavor with another one of their flavors, it tastes like a chicken sandwich.

Mix These Two Goldfish Crackers Together For A Tasty Treat

We all love Goldfish crackers. For most, it reminds them of their childhood. And even most adults will eat them as a snack. In recent years, the cracker brand started to create new flavors of crackers.

Goldfish has a new limited-edition cracker they're planning to release this month called "Awesome Sauce." The new flavor is supposed to taste like burger dressing. Think Big Mac sauce, sort of. The company said it has a "sweet, smoky, and tangy" flavor.

Now if that isn't enough flavor for you, then prepare yourself to buy another one of their previous released flavors of crackers..."Spicy Dill Pickle Goldfish." Why? They say that if you pair the "Awesome Sauce" flavor with the "Spicy Dill Pickle Goldfish" it will taste exactly like eating a chicken sandwich.

A Chicken Sandwich And Not A Fish Sandwich

Now you're probably wondering, why a chicken sandwich and not a fish sandwich? I mean they are shaped as fish. But I'm sure that combo will happen in the near future.

We have more on this in today's Other News.

