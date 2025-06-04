Billy Joel Clarifies Ongoing Health Issues: ‘I’m Not Dying’

Billy Joel is currently sidelined due to health reasons, but he's making sure that his legions of fans know he's going to be okay.



The Piano Man recently had dinner with close friend Howard Stern, who shared on his show Tuesday (June 3), "He's doing fine. He does have issues, but he said, 'Yeah, you can tell people, you know, I'm not dying.'"



Stern added, "You know, he wants people to know that. He just, he's gotta deal with some medical stuff, but he was delightful."



Last month, Joel canceled all upcoming shows due to being diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a type of brain disorder. A statement announcing the concert cancellations noted, "This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance. Under his doctor's instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period."



The statement continued, "Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health. He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage."