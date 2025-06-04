Snack Wrap Will Make Glorious Comeback at McDonald’s This July

It’s been nine long years of turmoil for Snack Wrap lovers. But now, there’s finally reason to rejoice: the beloved menu item is making a permanent return.

According to McDonald’s, the Snack Wrap will officially be back on menus starting July 10.

What Is The Snack Wrap?

The Snack Wrap will make its comeback with slight variations from the previous version. This time around, the wrap will contain a McCrispy Strip, which is a chicken strip made with all-white meat. The juicy chicken strip will be topped with crispy shreds of lettuce, shredded cheese, all while being enveloped in a soft flour tortilla.

Another exciting aspect of the snack wrap is that there'll be two flavors available, and you'll be able to get it as a combo meal.

The Snack Wrap Files website -- which is a webpage by McDonald's solely dedicated to the Snack Wrap's 2025 debut -- states the two flavors will be:

Spicy : Bold, zesty and unapologetically fiery – our Spicy Snack Wrap® brings the heat with a habanero kick that fans know and love from the Spicy McCrispy sandwich.

Ranch: Smooth, rich and irresistibly savory – our Ranch Snack Wrap® delivers a satisfying burst of cool ranch goodness, with hints of garlic and onion.

CBS News states the previous version of the Snack Wrap offered grilled or fried chicken options. However, the revamped version will only offer fried chicken.

What’s the Lore Behind the Snack Wrap? Why Do People Care So Much?

McDonald’s officially removed the Snack Wrap from its menu in 2016, much to the dismay of fans everywhere. Since then, loyal Snack Wrap lovers have flooded the internet with emails, social media posts, and even petitions begging for its return.

On the Snack Wrap Files site, there's an archived folder of comments, posts, etc. from fans.

One email from a fan named Steve said, "One of my main motivators that keeps me going throughout the day is my future plan of purchasing 4 snack wraps, a large fry. and a large sweet tea the day the snack wraps return. I'm kind of bored at work right now, but if you know how soon we are to that release date I'd love to know, I'd even take a hint. Have a marvelous rest of your day, beautiful people."

McDonald's also stated that since the Snack Wrap's departure, the wrap "never left fans’ hearts. From countless social media posts to full-fledged petitions, they never gave up on their favorite menu item. They’re the ones who inspired us to make its return to the menu happen."