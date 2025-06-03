Las Vegas Farm Battles Food Desert Crisis as Money Runs Out

The Obodo Collective, an important urban farm and grocery located in Las Vegas's Historic Westside is facing financial uncertainty despite its important role in addressing food insecurity and providing educational resources in one of the city's identified food deserts.

In the last five years, the farm has cultivated and distributed over 2,000 pounds of fresh produce, providing free food directly to a community where grocery stores are far and healthy food options are virtually nonexistent.

Currently supporting more than 1,000 families, the Collective also offers essential services like eviction diversion assistance and utility aid. These resources are especially crucial during the summer when children who rely on school meals face increased food insecurity. “It's challenging to think of what that means for a community that's been overlooked for so long,” said Executive Director Tameka Henry to Fox 5. “With students who rely on the meals that they get when they are in school... it's summertime now, what does that mean for those families?”

As operational reserves dwindle and federal grant applications remain pending, the future of the Collective hangs in the balance. Henry has had to resubmit grant proposals amid an unpredictable funding environment. Yet, despite the setbacks, community support is emerging. A local donor has pledged to match contributions of up to $50,000, offering a potential lifeline.

“There's no way we can give up. We know the impact that's been made,” Henry said, reinforcing her commitment to the Collective's mission. She also emphasized the importance of continued engagement. “You just don't know the lives that you will impact, so that's why it's important for us to continue to be here,” she added.