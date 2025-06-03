Famous Can Of Stew Involved In Recall

Not sure if you still eat it, but we found out this morning that Dinty Moore Stew is involved in a huge recall. For the record, on The Mike & Carla Morning Show, neither Mike O'Brian or Carla Rea could remember having ever tried it.

But clearly there are people still feasting on this stew in huge numbers. However, accordong to Consumer Reports, more than 200,000 cans are being recalled.

According to the article, "The cans of beef stew were shipped to stores nationwide and are marked with a “best by” date of February 2028, lot code “T02045,” and establishment number “EST 199G.” (The lot code may have an additional number at the end.)"

Famous Stew Gets Recalled

On the flipside, it was amazing how many responded when The M&C Morning Show put out the call for those that still buy the stew. And sharing their great memories or incredible reviews of the canned dinner.

Those that dialed in talked about how fond they were of the stew. Especially those that Given the option, many would accept the Dinty Moore stew with a smile as opposed to the regular rations from the Army.

Others talked about growing up on the stuff and having nothing but fond memories. Most to this day still enjoying a can of Dinty Moore stew.

Of course we all know, nothing brings us together more so than the memories of good food!

With that said, Mike brought up his memories of "Beef-a-Roni"! Truly a delicious choice for some. Mike talked about heating up a can and even saving some for leftovers the next day!