Downtown Grand Hotel Kicks Off Summer Rooftop Concert Series in Las Vegas

The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas will launch a new summer rooftop concert series at the Citrus Grand Pool in June 2025, adding some heat to the entertainment calendar. The Citrus Grand Pool is a colorful 35,000-square-foot venue that features a spacious open-air venue with 360-degree views showcasing the striking Las Vegas skyline. The series will offer an eclectic mix of musicians and performers in a never-before-seen space.

Kicking off the season, Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo will deliver an all-ages DJ set on Saturday, June 7. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the highly anticipated performance, which promises an energetic start to the summer lineup.

Later in the month, the spotlight shifts to YACHTZILLA!, a high-energy six-piece ensemble dedicated to the smooth sounds of Yacht Rock. Their show, scheduled for Friday, June 27, is exclusively for guests 21 and over, with doors also opening at 7 p.m.

The series continues into July with indie rockers Vundabar, best known for their viral TikTok favorite “Alien Blues.” Their July 24 appearance will be another all-ages event, providing fans of all generations a chance to enjoy their unique sound under the desert sky.

Located atop the Downtown Grand at 206 N. 3rd St., two blocks north of Stewart Ave, the Citrus Grand Pool creates an exciting atmosphere for these shows, combining live entertainment with a poolside party, alongside a stunning skyline backdrop. This concert series builds on the hotel's growing recognition as a cultural destination in downtown Las Vegas.