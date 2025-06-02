Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: June 6-June 8

From global music icons and rising R&B stars to international chess competitions and vintage glam, Las Vegas delivers an unforgettable weekend of energy and variety. Don't miss Coldplay's dazzling stadium tour, Coco Jones live at House of Blues, and the International Youth Championship.

International Youth Chess Championship When: Saturday, June 7, 2025; opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m., with rounds at 10 a.m., 1, and 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 8, 2025, with rounds at 10 a.m., 1, and 3:30 p.m. and awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 7, 2025; opening ceremony at 9:45 a.m., with rounds at 10 a.m., 1, and 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 8, 2025, with rounds at 10 a.m., 1, and 3:30 p.m. and awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Where: Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, 3555 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, 3555 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: $120

The International Youth Championship offers an exciting weekend of chess for players aged 14 and under, drawing hundreds of young competitors from around the world. With age- and rating-based Swiss System pairings, every player gets to compete in all rounds. Side events include a Youth Blitz Tournament, Simul for Kids, Puzzle Competition, and Grandmaster Chess Camp. Families can enjoy the entire chess festival experience, with players, parents, and coaches welcome at all events.

Coco Jones "Why Not More? Tour" When: Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Where: House of Blues Las Vegas, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

House of Blues Las Vegas, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: $35 to $69.50

Coco Jones has emerged as R&B's breakout star with her soulful voice, powerful songwriting, and undeniable presence. In 2024, her Platinum-certified single "ICU" earned her GRAMMY for Best R&B Performance and Best New Artist accolades from the BET, NAACP, and Soul Train Awards. Coco's empowerment era is officially underway with the chart-topping single "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" and a debut album on the way.

Coldplay "Music of the Spheres World Tour" When: Friday, June 6, 2025, TBA; Saturday, June 7, 2025, TBA

Friday, June 6, 2025, TBA; Saturday, June 7, 2025, TBA Where: Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas

Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres World Tour" brings its record-breaking spectacle to Allegiant Stadium with two nights of unforgettable performances. The tour, known for its immersive experience, LED wristbands, and environmental initiatives, has sold over 11 million tickets globally. At Allegiant, fans can expect to be dazzled by hits such "Viva La Vida," "Fix You," and "A Sky Full of Stars," along with lights, energy, and emotion in a stadium that's undeniably transformed.

