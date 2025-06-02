Although a lot of people use it for storage nowadays, there is one thing you should NOT store in your garage. Most people should know this, but in case you don't, The Mike & Carla Morning Show mentioned it this morning along with a list of other items.

Southern Living came out with this list in an article and most of the items make sense. Think about it, during the summer, your garage gets hot, with bugs and during the winter, it gets cold.

The article mentions items like clothes, blankets, and more. However, the one thing that stood out on this list on The M&C Morning Show was WINE! More specific White Wine! But for us, it would be any type of wine right?

As much as you would like to think your garage might serve as a wine cellar, it is NOT! If anything, the article suggests if you love wine that much, invest in a wine fridge!

One Thing You Should NOT Store In The Garage

So, as we talked more and more about it, there was a wine video going viral for using jalapenos! Now this just happens to be with White Wine only!

Of course, Carla Rea being the wine snob on the show, was quick to dismiss the idea, since she is more of a "red" fan. But she thought there might be something to it...and there was.

According to Sommelier Warner Boin, there is a certain flavor to the wine after adding the jalapenos, however, she really didn't give a ringing endorsement.

Not sure if you have ever tried it, but it you might want to listen to the segment from this morning. Even more importantly, listen to the comments from Boin to see if this is something you might like.