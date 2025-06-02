New Scam In Las Vegas Uses Outstanding Traffic Tickets

There’s a new scam in Nevada, asking people to pay for an outstanding traffic ticket. DO NOT FALL FOR IT.

If you're like me, you don't trust anything texted, or emailed, from someone you don't know. And often, someone you DO know. Or think you know.

Another New Scam In Nevada

I received a text, supposedly from 'Las Vegas Courts.' It looked suspicious from the get go, so I snapped a picture of it, then deleted it. The text message claimed that I had missed my payment deadline for an outstanding traffic ticket, and that it has been referred to collections. SCAM!

Clark County officials want to spread the message so that you don’t get scammed.

At first glance it might look legit. Like it actually came from the Las Vegas Courts, because it even has a .gov web address.

Some viewers of Fox5 Las Vegas say they almost fell for it. One woman did the same as I did, and "just took a screenshot of it and did a report and delete.”

Clark County Statement And Some Tips

Clark County leaders released this statement: “The county is recently aware of a text alert stating that the recipient has an unpaid ticket. This is a scam. The county, which includes the Las Vegas Justice Court, does not solicit payments from the public through text messages. please do not click on the link to pay.”

The City of Las Vegas offered how to know if it is a legitimate ticket. They say:

Parking Services will never reach out via text regarding an outstanding account.

A citation number, date and the officer’s name will be present.

They don’t accept parking ticket payments from Cash App.