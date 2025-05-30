ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Celebrate Father’s Day with the Aviators

Get dad the gift that’s a sure home run! Nothing says “Father’s Day” like a good, old fashioned day at the ball park.. the Las Vegas Ballpark that is! Well,…

Taya Williams
Father's Day

Get dad the gift that's a sure home run!

Nothing says "Father's Day" like a good, old fashioned day at the ball park.. the Las Vegas Ballpark that is!

Well, 96.3 KKLZ wants to YOU to enjoy a day on the fresh cut ball park grass. Join The Mike & Carla Morning Show as they celebrates Father's Day at The Aviators Game on Sunday, June 15th!

For information about tickets and more, click here.

96.3 KKLZ is giving listeners a chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the Aviators game on Sunday, June 15, all week long with The Mike & Carla Morning Show at 8:40am, Wendy Rush at 12:40pm, and Brian Hammer at 4:10pm!

All winners will qualify for the grand prize of singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" on the field, an Aviators prize pack, a $100 giftcard, dinner from Echo & Rig, and a watch from Michael E. Minden!

  • Dates of Contest: 6/2 - 6/6
  • How winners are selected: Caller 9
  • When the winner is selected: 8am - 4:10pm
  • How many times a person can enter: once
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 15
  • Prize description: four (4) tickets to Aviators on 6/15/2025
  • Prize value: $100
  • Prize provided by: Aviators Las Vegas
Father's DayThe Mike and Carla Morning Show
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
Related Stories
Dairy Queen Blizzard
Mike & Carla Morning ShowDairy Queen Caters Texas Couples Wedding For FreeMorty
Live Nation Ticket To Summer: $30 Tickets To Over 1000 Concerts
96.3 KKLZLive Nation Ticket To Summer: $30 Tickets To Over 1000 ConcertsCarla Rea
Man doing a job interview on computer.
Other NewsHouston Man Gets Interviewed For Dream Job By A.I.Morty
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect