Celebrate Father’s Day with the Aviators

Get dad the gift that's a sure home run!

Nothing says "Father's Day" like a good, old fashioned day at the ball park.. the Las Vegas Ballpark that is!

Well, 96.3 KKLZ wants to YOU to enjoy a day on the fresh cut ball park grass. Join The Mike & Carla Morning Show as they celebrates Father's Day at The Aviators Game on Sunday, June 15th!

96.3 KKLZ is giving listeners a chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the Aviators game on Sunday, June 15, all week long with The Mike & Carla Morning Show at 8:40am, Wendy Rush at 12:40pm, and Brian Hammer at 4:10pm!

All winners will qualify for the grand prize of singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" on the field, an Aviators prize pack, a $100 giftcard, dinner from Echo & Rig, and a watch from Michael E. Minden!