Celebrate Father’s Day with the Aviators
Get dad the gift that’s a sure home run! Nothing says “Father’s Day” like a good, old fashioned day at the ball park.. the Las Vegas Ballpark that is! Well,…
Get dad the gift that's a sure home run!
Nothing says "Father's Day" like a good, old fashioned day at the ball park.. the Las Vegas Ballpark that is!
Well, 96.3 KKLZ wants to YOU to enjoy a day on the fresh cut ball park grass. Join The Mike & Carla Morning Show as they celebrates Father's Day at The Aviators Game on Sunday, June 15th!
96.3 KKLZ is giving listeners a chance to win a family four pack of tickets to the Aviators game on Sunday, June 15, all week long with The Mike & Carla Morning Show at 8:40am, Wendy Rush at 12:40pm, and Brian Hammer at 4:10pm!
All winners will qualify for the grand prize of singing "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" on the field, an Aviators prize pack, a $100 giftcard, dinner from Echo & Rig, and a watch from Michael E. Minden!
- Dates of Contest: 6/2 - 6/6
- How winners are selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is selected: 8am - 4:10pm
- How many times a person can enter: once
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners will be selected: 15
- Prize description: four (4) tickets to Aviators on 6/15/2025
- Prize value: $100
- Prize provided by: Aviators Las Vegas