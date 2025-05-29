Vegas Nonprofit Helps Homeless Keep Their Pets Cool During Summer

Local nonprofit Street Dogz is providing needed resources to homeless people and their pets during extreme heat in Las Vegas. Temperatures have soared to record-breaking highs in Las Vegas, with triple-digit temperatures and scorching hot pavement exposing animals to potential burns and heatstroke. Volunteers are on hand to provide cooling collars, cooling mats, food, and leashes to dog owners.

Amber Dinsmore, who is currently homeless, credits her dog Gizmo with helping her manage mental health challenges. "I personally have several, like, a few mental issues," said Dinsmore to News 3. "Like, not going to lie, and she keeps me from going crazy." Dinsmore also makes it a point to visit encampments at least three times a week, helping spread resources to others with pets.

Janice Tucker, a dedicated volunteer with Street Dogz, emphasized the importance of supporting pet owners in caring for their animals. "We want everyone to keep their dogs. There's such overcrowding at the Animal Foundation," said Tucker. With animal shelters stretched beyond capacity, the nonprofit aims to prevent pet surrenders by addressing basic needs directly.

Couple Danny Mallett and his partner Lauren say their dogs would be at risk without this assistance. "We would have to give them up," said Mallett. "There's no way we could keep them." He added, "They do more than just the dogs too. I mean, they brought us clothes out and food for us before. Janice has given me side jobs before to help me get a little money."

Street Dogz also works to educate pet owners about safety during high heat, including avoiding walks on hot pavement and never leaving pets in vehicles. "We've had several people bring us, bring us animals so that they — that were theirs, or they got somebody else, but they couldn't take care of them, so they just, they bring them over here," said Mallett.