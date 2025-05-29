Three Square Food Bank Kicks Off Free Summer Meals for 113,000 Nevada Kids

Three Square Food Bank is partnering with a wide network of community organizations this summer to combat childhood hunger through the “Meet Up and Eat Up” program. Running through early August 2025, the initiative provides free meals to children across Southern Nevada as part of the federally funded Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

The effort is crucial in a region where roughly 21.6% of children — approximately 113,610 kids — live in food-insecure households. These are children who often rely on free or reduced-price meals during the school year and face increased vulnerability during the summer months.

"Meet Up and Eat Up" is a program designed for youth ages 18 and under, including a unique variety with 20 different meals they rotate throughout the summer, and will always provide a nutritious and healthy meal, regardless of variety. Depending on your location, participants can receive breakfast, lunch, or both.

There are over 100 distribution sites around the Las Vegas Valley, including public parks, recreation centers, Boys & Girls Clubs, libraries, summer camps, and apartment complexes. In some underserved areas, the meals are delivered to the facilities to ensure access for young people who may not have access to reliable transportation. In select underserved areas, meals are delivered directly to ensure access for children who may lack reliable transportation.

“With thousands of families struggling to put food on their tables, programs like Meet Up and Eat Up can bridge the gap, providing relief for parents and ensuring that every child has the food they need to continue their healthy development,” says Beth Martino, President and CEO of Three Square.

Three Square, along with its partners, is working to make meal sites accessible and easy to locate for families through an interactive map available on the Three Square website, as well as informational flyers and brochures given to schools and community centers.