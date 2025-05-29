ContestsEvents
Querida Madre Uplifts Latina Moms in Las Vegas with Tools to Thrive Amid Economic Struggles

The Querida Madre community event, held recently in Las Vegas, was an important outreach effort that connected Latina mothers with essential resources and support when facing increased economic pressure. The event organized by Somos Votantes provided an effort at uplift for families in need, addressing the daily struggles of many families facing increasing rents and rising utility expenses.

“They're the pillars in our community. They're holding it down, making those hard financial decisions,” said Angel Lazcano, Nevada program manager for Somos Votantes. Lazcano emphasized the essential, often underrecognized, leadership role that Latina mothers play in managing household finances.

With practical empowerment firmly in mind, participants also had access directly from the Las Vegas Business Incubator, which provided activities geared specifically towards first-time entrepreneurs as well as detailed information about starting small businesses and licensing, which are often not accessible due to limitations concerning networking and information. Lazcano noted that a common barrier for aspiring business owners in the community, concerning barriers to entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, is often prioritizing professional networks and a lack of concrete paths toward support.

The economic urgency surrounding the event was underscored by new polling data, which indicates that 67% of Latinos view the current economy as poor or struggling. Additionally, 14% report feeling financially unstable in their personal lives, revealing a pressing need for targeted support and outreach.

Querida Madre is part of the series of events that Somos Votantes is organizing in the Las Vegas area. The organization wants not only to promote civic engagement, but also to ensure that families have consistent access to the tools that they need to prosper. Through events like these, Somos Votantes continues to support, in a meaningful, community-rooted way, those who have been most affected by economic instability.

