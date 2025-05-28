This Day in Rock History: May 28

Paris saw Sting, Stewart Copeland, and Andy Summers play together for the first time on May 28, 1977. Although they performed as part of the Strontium 90 act, the three musicians later formed The Police. If that piece of rock history whets your appetite, stick around because this is where you'll find the hit songs, cultural events, recordings, performances, and challenges that made rock history on May 28.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Hit songs and band milestones from May 28 that were a big deal to the rock 'n' roll industry include:

1966: "What Now My Love" by Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It stayed at the top for nine straight weeks , giving the band its fifth album in the top 20.

Cultural Milestones

The rock music industry saw these cultural milestones on May 28 that altered the music landscape:

1957: The Recording Academy was first established as the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences. The organization is responsible for the GRAMMY Awards, recognizes artists for their musical achievements.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Rock and roll has seen several notable recordings and performances on May 28 over the years, and these are two to remember:

1971: Starting off two nights of gigs, Humble Pie performed a show at the Fillmore East in New York City. The set became part of their live album, Performance: Rockin' the Fillmore East, which made it to No. 21 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Industry Changes and Challenges

It's hard to believe these rock industry changes and challenges from May 28 had such a major impact:

1996: Singer for Depeche Mode, Dave Gahan, was found unconscious in his Los Angeles hotel room and taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was treated for a nearly fatal drug overdose. When he was released, police arrested him for possession of narcotics.

