Final Curtain Call: Burlesque Hall of Fame Museum to Close in July

One of the best homages to the dazzling, sequined, and alluring art form of burlesque in Las Vegas will soon cease operations.

The Burlesque Hall of Fame announced they "have decided to indefinitely suspend the museum’s operation, effective July 20, 2025," according to the museum's social media post.

The Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender will continue and the collection will be kept safe. The organization will also maintain the local shows and the School of Striptease. They will also develop online and traveling exhibits with museums and other organizations across the country. The Hall of Fame will not go out of business, but the organization is halting the "most expensive part of our operation on hiatus in order to protect the collection, the Weekender, and our community."

The Burlesque Hall of Fame does plan to develop a long-term fundraising plan that will include a capital campaign to help rebuild funds to re-open the museum when "more stable and political conditions emerge."

Many social media users have commented with words of support under the museum's statement about its closure.

One user said, "I can’t imagine how hard it was to make this decision. I just hope that everyone working behind the scenes knows that the burlesque world community is behind you for whatever the future holds."

Vegas Tourism Down as a Whole

According to a recent report by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), there was a 7.8% drop in overall visitors to Vegas. The airport traffic was down 3.9% and gaming wins were down by 1.75% in Clark County.

"Museum attendance has plummeted along with the drop in tourism. Meanwhile, funders we've relied on are struggling as federal funding is withdrawn. And Weekender ticket sales are slow as recession looms and international visitors make the difficult but entirely reasonable decision not to risk a US border crossing," The Burlesque Hall of Fame said in its statement.