Billy Joel: Wife, Daughter, Christy Brinkley Issue Statements on His Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
Billy Joel performs at Allegiant Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The family of Billy Joel has shared statements following news of being diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH), a type of brain disorder.

Joel's wife, Alexis, said in a statement, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and support.  We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received.  Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future."

Meanwhile, Joel's daughter, Alexa Ray, shared on social media, "We love you and we got you, Pop! I just wanted to thank you all for the beautiful outpouring of love and support amid the recent news of My Father’s health diagnosis. My Dad is the strongest and most resilient man I’ve ever known… and he’s entirely committed to making a full recovery with ongoing physical-therapy treatments as he continues to regain his strength. The genuine care, empathy, and concern from everyone means so much to him… it means a lot to me, too. ‘Someday We’ll All Be Gone / But Lullabies Go On And On / They Never Die / That’s How You And I Will Be.’ The music continues…"

Also showing their support is Joel's ex-wife, Christie Brinkley, who's the mother of Alexa Ray. She shared, "Dear Billy, The whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery. I was looking for some cute photos of you and Alexa to send you, when I came across this clip from a recent concert. It made me laugh ..but it also reminded me of all the joy you create, and all the sensational sing a longs you’ve led.

Brinkley continued, "You turn an arena of strangers into a living room full of friends as we all sway in unison .. I’m sure I’m speaking for everyone in that room when I say, please take good care of yourself, we all want you back in that white hot spotlight. You’re OUR piano man. And we’re always in the mood for your melodies. And we all hope you’re feeling alright! We Love You, the kids, me, and a whole bunch of full arenas!"

As previously reported, Joel canceled all upcoming shows due to being diagnosed with NPH. According to the Cleveland Clinic, NPH "is a condition that happens when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside your skull and presses on your brain. This condition is most likely in people over 65. It’s often treatable and sometimes even reversible. Treating this condition involves surgery to implant a shunt to drain excess fluid from the inside of your skull."

Billy Joel
Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
