Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: May 30-June 1
Las Vegas lights up with blockbuster entertainment this weekend. Catch Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s electrifying “Grand National Tour” at Allegiant Stadium or experience the final weekend of the Tony-winning musical “HAMILTON” at…
Las Vegas lights up with blockbuster entertainment this weekend. Catch Kendrick Lamar and SZA's electrifying "Grand National Tour" at Allegiant Stadium or experience the final weekend of the Tony-winning musical "HAMILTON" at The Smith Center. For thrills, BattleBots Destruct-A-Thon delivers live-action robot combat while nightlife and family fun continue across the city with dazzling light shows, DJ sets, and interactive exhibits. Vegas has it all, whether you're into music, theater, or high-tech mayhem.
Kendrick Lamar — "Grand National Tour"
- What: Kendrick Lamar — "Grand National Tour"
- When: Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 7 p.m.
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, 3333 Al Davis Way, Las Vegas
- Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing
Kendrick Lamar and SZA are set to bring their "Grand National Tour" to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This marks the first all-stadium tour for both artists, supporting Lamar's sixth studio album, "GNX," and SZA's album "Lana," the reissue of her "SOS" album. The tour features elaborate stage designs, with Lamar performing atop a black Buick GNX and SZA delivering nature-themed visuals. Their collaborative performances include hits such as "All the Stars" and "Gloria," offering fans a unique blend of their musical styles.
"HAMILTON" — The Musical
- What: "HAMILTON" — the musical
- When: Friday, May 30, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 2 and 8 p.m. (final weekend)
- Where: Reynolds Hall, The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas
- Cost: $79.40 to $319
"HAMILTON" is a groundbreaking musical that tells the powerful story of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, tracing his rise through revolution, romance, and legacy. Set to a genre-blending score of hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, the show redefined modern theater. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda and winner of 11 Tony Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, and more, "HAMILTON" has captivated audiences worldwide.
BattleBots Destruct-A-Thon
- What: BattleBots Destruct-A-Thon
- When: Friday, May 30, at 6 p.m.; Saturday, May 31, and Sunday, June 1, 2025, at 2 p.m.
- Where: BattleBots Arena, 4165 Koval Lane, Las Vegas
- Cost: Tickets start at $39
Experience the high-energy excitement of the BattleBots Destruct-A-Thon in Las Vegas, where fan-favorite bots such as Bronco and Witch Doctor clash with new mechanical warriors in five explosive battles and a thrilling main event. Held in the BattleBots Arena behind Horseshoe Las Vegas, this family-friendly spectacle delivers live-action robot combat like never before.
Other Events
Las Vegas is buzzing with energy this season, offering everything from immersive light displays to world-class nightlife and vibrant seasonal experiences. Whether you're strolling under dazzling visuals, dancing into the early hours, or enjoying family-friendly attractions, there's no shortage of entertainment across the city. With something happening day and night, it's the perfect time to dive into the fun:
- Viva Vision Light Shows: Nightly at the top of the hour from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fremont Street in Las Vegas.
- Nicky Romero: Saturday, May 31, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. at Zouk Nightclub, 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas
- Summer Vibes: Daily from May 15 through July 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Great Hall, Fashion Show Las Vegas, 3200 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite 600, Las Vegas