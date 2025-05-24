Memorial Day Weekend In Las Vegas: Things To Explore, See

Memorial Day weekend in Las Vegas is here.

Before we go into the fun, summer-splash activities happening in the city, we would like to take this moment to give our respect and honor to those who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Let's remember the true meaning of this weekend: Honoring our fallen soldiers. We give our respect and thankfulness to the families whose relatives made the ultimate sacrifice.

Memorial Day Weekend in Las Vegas: Family-Friendly Events

Field of Honor - Monday, May 26

This is an amazing event that the city of Henderson organizes annually. This event honors men and women who died during their service. Over 500 flags will be displayed at Cornerstone Park through the weekend, The event is on Monday, May 26 and starts at 9 a.m.

This is a free event that will consist of city and community officials. For more information, click here.

Conservation for Kids: Endangered Plants & Animals - Sunday, May 25

For families who are looking to connect with nature while also providing the kids with an educational activity, this is a great event for you.

Join the folks at Springs Preserve for a wonderful presentation but Nevada's endangered plants and animals. According to the event listing, this event will teach you how to contribute to conservation efforts and how to protect our endangered species.

This event if free for members. But, if you're not a member then you'll have to pay general admission cost. For more information, click here.

Hug Healing With The Mountain - Sunday, May 25

This event is about the "healing benefits" of hugging. The event includes regular opportunities to share experiences, practice listening and commune with cacao. The event is family friendly and will take place Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Calico Basin Road Red Springs.

For more information, click here.

Magic in the May at the Magical Forest - Sunday, May 25

An enchanting evening of magic and mixology awaits at the Magical Forest, where guests will sip spirits and enjoy spellbinding performances from strolling magicians before settling in for a 90-minute magic show featuring the legendary Mac King & Friends.

The event takes place at Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest and tickets are $100, which includes the tasting experience, the show, and free parking. VIP packages are also available, offering perks like a private table, complimentary drink, and a meet & greet with Mac King. Proceeds benefit Opportunity Village and its programs supporting individuals with disabilities.

Non-Family Friendly Events: Turn Up Time

Now, we know that Memorial Day Weekend in Las Vegas means concerts, pool parties and tons of sun. Here are some events that require a babysitter.

Major Clubs on The Strip

All of the major clubs on The Strip will host a plethora of big-name DJs. At Omnia, Steve Aoki will take over on Sunday.

Marquee Dayclub will host BigXThaPlug on Sunday. On Monday, Marquee will host Greg Lopez, making this club one of the only Monday day parties on The Strip.

Jewel Nightclub will host Murda Beatz on Monday night.

AYU Dayclub will host Kaskade and DJ Snoopadelic throughout the weekend as well. ZOUK (AYU's sister nightclub) will also have Sickick and Illenium performing their stellar sets.

Encore Beach Club will host Odeza and Marshmello. Xs will host The Chainsmokers and a "special guest."

Drai's will have a performance from Gunna, Jeezy and Lil Wayne throughout the weekend.

Downtown Rocks: Hinder Takes Over Fremont - Saturday, May 24

Hinder will give a free show at Fremont's Main Stage starting at 8 p.m.

Bar Crawls on Fremont Street

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend with the Fremont Street Bar Crawl, an exciting event that offers free entry to multiple venues along Fremont Street. Enjoy a lively atmosphere with great music and drink specials. Tickets are available for purchase here.