Steve Miller Set to Get Les Paul Spirit Award for Breaking New Ground in Music

On June 9 at Gibson Garage in Nashville, music legend Steve Miller will accept the 2025 Les Paul Spirit Award. This is the fifth presentation of this prestigious music industry recognition.

Michael Braunstein, the executive director of the Les Paul Foundation, said, "I cannot think of anyone more deserving to be honored with the Les Paul Spirit Award than Steve Miller. Not only is he an extraordinary talent and a wonderful friend of the Les Paul Foundation, Steve holds the very distinct title of being Les' godson."

This recognition goes to those who break new ground in music, tech, or sound design. Past recipients include guitar masters Bob Weir, Nile Rodgers, The Edge, and Peter Frampton.

Each award contains wood from Paul's hand-carved, acoustic studio boards, and each is a unique, one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia. When winners receive their awards, they select a charity for the Les Paul Foundation to support.

The connection between Miller and Paul started in Milwaukee. Miller's parents watched Paul perform at local spots, and Paul taught young Miller his first guitar chords. The bond grew stronger when Miller's father was the best man at Paul's wedding.

Through five decades of making music, Miller's impact stands clear. The Steve Miller Band sold over 15 million albums in America. "The Joker," "Rock'n Me," and "Abracadabra" topped the charts. Steve Miller's music career started to take off in the 1960s.

The award date marks what would be Paul's 110th birthday. Braunstein said in a statement, "If Les were still alive today, Steve and he would be jamming at his house regularly."