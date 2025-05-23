Las Vegas Set to Break Ground on New Summerlin Parkway Trail for Pedestrians, Runners, and Cyclists

The City of Las Vegas is about to start building another multi-use trail, this one being constructed along Summerlin Parkway. The upcoming trail will add to the area options for walking, jogging, and biking - the trail will stretch from the 215 Beltway interchange to Rampart Boulevard. This new trail will provide a scenic, safer alternative for outdoor recreational activities.

Gina Venglass, assistant city engineer for the City of Las Vegas Works Department, confirmed the project is moving forward and that initial construction activity will soon be visible. "Construction is starting soon. They're gonna see orange cones, what we're known well for in the engineer field," Venglass said. "As well as some traffic disruptions, particularly at Crest Dale when we build that tunnel. A lot of the work is off Summerlin Parkway and won't impact traffic much."

The 12-foot-wide trail is designed to accommodate a variety of users, and key features will include a pedestrian and cyclist bridge spanning a wash located just west of Rampart Boulevard. While most of the work will take place off the main roadway to limit traffic interference, city officials have noted that some disruptions are expected, particularly at Crest Dale Drive, where a tunnel will be constructed as part of the project.

This trial demonstration, at our river trail, clearly highlights the city's continuing commitment to a more sustainable and accessible infrastructure for its residents. The Summerlin Parkway Trail will connect to existing trails, but is also a better-use corridor to place recreation in, as well as many other build-outs that are anchored in livability and promoting healthy living in Las Vegas.