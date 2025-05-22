Tony Winner Lea Salonga Announces Two-Night Las Vegas Concert Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 13: Lea Salonga performs at the Bloomingdale’s Unveiling of the 2024 Holiday Windows on November 13, 2024 in New York City. ()

Lea Salonga, the internationally acclaimed Broadway icon and Disney Legend, will take the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for two unforgettable nights on Nov. 7 and 8. Tickets for the highly anticipated performances start at $49.95 and go on sale Friday through WynnLasVegas.com.

Salonga, who achieved international recognition for her Tony Award-winning role as Kim in Miss Saigon and as Eponine and Fantine in Les Misérables, continues to delight audiences around the world. Her immense vocal talent, combined with her emotional depth, helps to position her as one of the most popular artists in musical theatre.

Outside of the stage, Salonga was known as a first when she not only provided the voice for one Disney princess, but two — Jasmine in Aladdin (1992), and Mulan in Mulan (1998), earning her the title of Disney Legend in 2011.

Salonga's Wynn Las Vegas tour dates will include a varied setlist, including iconic classic pieces from Salonga's career and new material, including songs from Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends, which Salonga performed in London on the West End.