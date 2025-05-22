ContestsEvents
Ricky Martin Heads Back to Las Vegas for Two-Night Concert Series in 2025

Ricky Martin, the internationally renowned pop star, is coming to Las Vegas this September with two very special concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The shows, Friday, Sept. 12,…

Jennifer Eggleston
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Ricky Martin performs onstage during LA Pride in the Park at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 08: Ricky Martin performs onstage during LA Pride in the Park at Los Angeles Historical Park on June 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ricky Martin, the internationally renowned pop star, is coming to Las Vegas this September with two very special concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The shows, Friday, Sept. 12, and Saturday, Sept. 13, take place during Las Vegas' colorful Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

The 90-minute concerts titled Ricky Martin Live will be a nonstop, high-powered, action-packed show of Ricky Martin's greatest hits, like "Livin' la Vida Loca," "She Bangs," "María," "The Cup of Life," and many more. Get ready for excitement and thrills if you thought his music made it fun and funky, just wait until you see it live: a full band, seven dancers, and unbelievable visual effects.
Tickets for these highly sought-after shows will be made available to the general public via Ticketmaster on Friday at 10:00 a.m. PT.

The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace is a unique venue with about 4,100 seats and has had some of the top entertainers/performers there. It has hosted some legendary performers like Celine Dion, Elton John, and Adele.

Don't miss the opportunity to see Ricky Martin live in Las Vegas this September. Secure your tickets promptly, as demand is expected to be high.

