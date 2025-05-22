Raiders Shake Things Up: Carroll Takes Helm, Brady Buys In for 2024 Makeover

HENDERSON, NEVADA – MAY 21: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on as players stretch during an OTA offseason workout at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on May 21, 2025 in Henderson, Nevada.

In what Mark Davis describes as a "transformative offseason," the Las Vegas Raiders have overhauled their football operations with the hiring of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. Davis emphasized that these changes are designed to shift the trajectory of the franchise after a disappointing season in which the team ranked among the league's lowest-scoring offenses.

The Raiders have added to their ownership group to further bolster leadership, adding high-profile names such as Tom Brady, Tom Wagner, Egon Durban, and Michael Meldman to their ownership group. The additions provided strong leadership for the franchise moving forward, combining football knowledge with experience in business to aid long-term sustainability for the franchise.

Carroll credited the enhanced ownership structure as a major factor in his decision to join the team. "When Tom came on board here, it changed my outlook on coming here," Carroll said on the Brock & Salk Show. "I thought that would be one of the great opportunities of all time, to have his presence. His presence is strong."

The Raiders also made some bold changes to their roster, getting quarterback Geno Smith in a trade and selecting running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State as the 6th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Davis talked about the potential in both acquisitions, stating the draft "brought excitement and a real opportunity to get results."

Davis felt really good about the current direction of the team with new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, expressing the need to change and evolve, growing together. He said he is not looking for any approval outside of the organization, but indicated a growing belief internally.

Davis acknowledged the challenge of building loyalty in a city with so much transient movement as the franchise becomes entrenched in Las Vegas, but pointed out a commitment to staying in the community for the long haul. He also said he was looking forward to Las Vegas possibly hosting another Super Bowl, calling the city "a perfect place to play" because of its ability to host major sporting events with "a great foundation" through its hospitality and infrastructure.