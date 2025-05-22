FAA Kicks Off Environmental Review for Second Major Airport Near Las Vegas

Clark County's long-anticipated second commercial airport has taken a significant step in the development process. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a notice of intent to prepare an environmental impact statement, starting the formal review for the proposed Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport (SNSA).

According to Clark County Department of Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis, this announcement marks a major milestone in the region's aviation strategy. "As a second commercial airport, SNSA will add much-needed capacity, improve service reliability, and ensure Southern Nevada continues to thrive as a global destination for business and tourism," Vassiliadis said. "We know the crucial role we play in the region, and SNSA represents the future of economic vitality for all the communities we serve."

SNSA is planned to develop between Las Vegas and the California state line near Jean. It is designed to accommodate the region's growing demand for air travel and complement Harry Reid International Airport by supporting commercial and general aviation operations.

The FAA will be conducting an environmental review, which will examine the impacts of the proposed facility, which is set to open in 2037, and the agency will incorporate public input into the environmental review process. Two community meetings will be held to gather such input. The first meeting will be held on July 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the East Las Vegas Library, and the second will take place on July 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Primm Valley Casino Resorts.