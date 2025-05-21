UMC Las Vegas Plans New Hospital Tower, Boosts Medical Training Programs

Last week, University Medical Center (UMC) in Las Vegas announced its largest renovation in decades. The nearly 100-year-old hospital has undergone an extensive redo focusing on technology, trauma care, and medical education. As Clark County's only public hospital, UMC remains the healthcare leader in Nevada, with the only Level I trauma center, the only Level II pediatric trauma center, a verified burn center, and a transplant center in the State.

"UMC is home to a lot of first and only: the only Level I trauma center, the only Level II pediatric trauma center, the only verified burn center, the only transplant center — the list goes on," said CEO Mason Van Houweling.

In addition to the recent upgrades, UMC will break ground on a new tower next year to increase capacity and expand specialty services, helping meet the demands of Southern Nevada's rapidly growing population. Van Houweling emphasized the hospital's broader community goals: "We're always looking. Even though we're on the main campus here at UMC, we're going out into our community with primary care, specialty care, rehab, and crisis stabilization services. Those are the types of care you'll be seeing within UMC very shortly."

UMC's renovation has also included efforts to address the state's healthcare workforce shortage. The hospital is expanding its residency programs in specialties such as radiology and anesthesiology, playing a critical role in training the next generation of doctors and nurses.

Longtime patients have noticed the hospital's transformation. "It's fantastic. It doesn't even look like the same place," said Nelly Hernandez. We've been here for 47 years, and it looks beautiful now."