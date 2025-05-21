Las Vegas Tunnels Clearing Homeless To Make Way For $15 Million Project

Early Tuesday morning, Clark County workers began the removing the homeless who have been living in the tunnels of the wash near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas. The move is necessary to begin a construction project.

Las Vegas Tunnels Being Cleared For $15 Million Flood Project

First responders and county workers began heading into an underground area they’re generally not allowed to enter because of unknown, and often dangerous conditions.

Around 5 am Tuesday, crews started sweeping through a portion of the wash near Flamingo and Cambridge roads. Police and firefighters in hazmat suits went into the enclosed part.

There was a very contentious meeting Monday night regarding the project, and those living in, and near the Las Vegas tunnels. Metropolitan Police Lt. Erik Perkett said they will send robots in to test the methane pockets that are in the tunnels. They don’t know what they’ll find, but he says it’s an uninhabitable place.

More than 120 residents attended an informational event hosted by Clark County Commission Chair Tick Segerblom.

Emotions ran high with attendees, yelling over each other as they complained about the homeless in their neighborhood. Residents said the that those who are displaced were intruding on their property, and alleged that some were committing crimes against it.

Contentious Meeting Regarding Unhoused In Las Vegas

The $15 million project to revitalize and clean the wash includes paving an unpaved portion of it. Construction is expected to last a year.

Even though Segerblom pledged to “protect you guys and keep them out of your neighborhood,” there are still questions. Like how many beds and shelter options are actually available to unhoused people living in the Las Vegas tunnels.

The unhoused in the area have been warned, and social services providers will be on hand to offer resources to those who need help, like HELP of Southern Nevada’s homeless response teams.

One person attending the meeting, who only identified himself as a homeless man, approached the podium. He said he has never harmed anyone, and that he’s currently trying to get out of the streets.

He pointed out that the outdoor Courtyard Homeless Resource Center and shelter near downtown Las Vegas is packed, and it doesn’t protect those staying there from the weather elements, or other dangers to them.

Homeless Population Growing In Las Vegas

As of January, the census counted 4,202 people living on Las Vegas streets, according to the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care.

Evelyn Pacheco said that the issue was a big concern for her as an Army veteran. “It’s not just, ‘we’re going to go in there and clean up,’” she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal about the county’s approach.

“What about the mental part? These people have been living (underground). For them to come in... you’re going to push them. Where?”

Las Vegas is a city with literally billions of dollars. New Stadiums are built every few years, and we just throw money at them. Million+ dollars homes abound. But we still just continue to "move" the unhoused in Las Vegas around.

Officials and residents try ignore them, and pretend they are not there. They are, and they are human. And many are your family members - even you.