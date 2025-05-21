Las Vegas Allergy Season: What’s Causing Your Symptoms and How to Get Relief

Whether you’ve lived in Las Vegas for years or just moved to the desert, you might’ve noticed something in the air—literally. Sneezing, itchy eyes, and congestion seem to hit harder here, especially during certain seasons. On this episode of Talking Solutions, we’re joined by Dr. Rick Vinuya, a board-certified allergist and immunologist, to unpack what’s really going on with allergies in the valley and how to manage them.