This Day in Rock History: May 20

May 20 has helped shape the rock music we know today. From beloved songs and albums that topped the charts to legendary concerts, industry changes, and challenges to overcome, May 20 has given us some historic moments in rock. Keep reading to satisfy your curiosity about the rock events that occurred on this day in history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These hit songs and milestones forever changed the rock 'n' roll genre:

The Young Rascals song "Groovin'" reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it stayed for four weeks. This is one of their biggest hits, which helped the group achieve success and recognition. 1978: "With a Little Luck" by Paul McCartney's band Wings, hit No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. This was the band's only chart-topping hit in the U.S. and was featured on their London Town album.

Cultural Milestones

In the 2000s, the following cultural milestones helped cement May 20 in rock history:

Lordi was awarded the Eurovision Song Contest winner for "Hard Rock Hallelujah," which was quite an accomplishment. It was the first time a Finnish group had won the award and the first win for a heavy metal band. 2016: The National released Day of the Dead. This anthology album compiles 59 covers of Grateful Dead songs, with appearances by other artists, such as Bruce Hornsby and Wayne Coyne.

Notable Recordings and Performances

You never know which albums or concerts will be remembered, but these May 20 rock 'n' roll recordings and performances certainly left their mark:

Robson & Jerome became the third artists to take a version of "Unchained Melody," an iconic and frequently covered song, to the top of the charts. Today, "Unchained Melody" is the only song to have reached No. 1 by four different artists. 2015: The Rolling Stones surprised fans in Los Angeles with a concert at the 1,300-capacity Fonda Theater. Tickets for the event sold out almost instantly, and the band performed the entire Sticky Fingers album.

Industry Changes and Challenges

On May 20, the rock industry faced some changes and challenges that greatly impacted rock 'n' roll, including:

After performing at Arrowhead Stadium, U2 decided to film a portion of their music video using Kansas City, Missouri, as the backdrop. On May 20, city officials closed several of the busiest sections of the interstate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to make it happen, which didn't please commuters. 1998: Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee was sentenced for battering his wife, actress Pamela Anderson, while she was holding their infant son. He received six months of jail time and three years of probation.