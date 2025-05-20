Chelsea Gray Makes Comeback to Aces After Two-Year Recovery from Foot Injury

Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces steals the ball from Kennedy Burke #22 of the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on May 17, 2025 in New York City.

Chelsea Gray is back and ready to put the Las Vegas Aces on her back in preparation for a crucial 2025 WNBA season after not playing for nearly two years. After fracturing her foot during the 2023 WNBA Finals, Gray was forced to miss the entire 2024 season but returns at full strength, with a recharged battery and a rejuvenated sense of purpose. “There's a starvation mode that we're in,” said Gray, referencing head coach Becky Hammon's emphasis on the team's hunger for another title.

Gray used the offseason to focus on recovery and refine her three-point shooting — an essential area of growth following the trade of Kelsey Plum, the Aces' top shooter, to the Los Angeles Sparks. The roster will also include All-Star guard Jewell Loyd, who is expected to bring another dynamic to the Aces' offense. Gray will be responsible for moving Loyd into a rotation that already consists of MVP A'ja Wilson and versatile Jackie Young.

The Gray-Hammon connection will remain crucial to the Aces' success. Since joining the team in 2021, Gray has helped lead Las Vegas to back-to-back titles and has been the linchpin of Hammon's ball-movement-heavy system. Gray emphasized her improved conditioning and readiness to handle increased minutes and responsibilities this season, noting that she is in strong physical shape and prepared to contribute at a higher level for extended periods.

While her 2024 season was curtailed by injury, Gray made a statement this past winter by taking home MVP honors in the Unrivaled 3-on-3 league, scoring an impressive record 39 points in the semifinals. With the goal of once again showcasing her elite court vision, she promises fans will see more of the creative passes that have come to symbolize her playmaking.