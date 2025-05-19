ContestsEvents
Work Kicks Off on Las Vegas Athletics’ $1.78B Stadium Project

Foundation work has formally commenced on the Las Vegas Athletics’ new ballpark. This is a significant milestone for the team in its long-mooted relocation away from Oakland. Site grading, utilities…

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Fans wait to enter the stadium before the Oakland Athletics play the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum on September 26, 2024 in Oakland, California. This is the final game to be played by the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum as the team will move temporarily to Sacramento before the opening of their ballpark in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Fans wait to enter the stadium before the Oakland Athletics play the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum on September 26, 2024 in Oakland, California. This is the final game to be played by the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum as the team will move temporarily to Sacramento before the opening of their ballpark in Las Vegas.

Foundation work has formally commenced on the Las Vegas Athletics' new ballpark. This is a significant milestone for the team in its long-mooted relocation away from Oakland. Site grading, utilities work, and other preliminary work began in April of 2025, marking the official outset of a $1.78 billion project meant to be ready for Opening Day of the 2028 MLB season.

The 33,000-seat domed stadium will rise on nine acres of the former Tropicana Las Vegas site. Construction will be led by a joint venture between M.A. Mortenson Company and McCarthy Building Companies. The build is anticipated to take 31 to 33 months.

“The design of the ballpark, for all intents is complete,” Sharpe said. “It's not just about detailing it, it's about getting those kind of finishing touches into it so that it checks all the boxes in terms of user experience, storytelling and all of those types of things.”

The financing package includes a $1.1 billion pledge from team owner John Fisher and his family, $380 million in public funds authorized by Nevada Senate Bill 1, and a $300 million loan jointly underwritten by U.S. Bank and Goldman Sachs. However, Fisher is attempting to get up to $500 million from third-party investors to limit his financial exposure, which he admits is a huge portion of his net worth at this time.

Team officials also verified that they are working to secure a naming rights sponsorship for the stadium; they believe the pitch should be for a high-priced deal, given the ballpark's location adjacent to the Strip.

An actual groundbreaking ceremony is planned for June 2025, with comments from Fisher, local leaders, and MLB officials on the schedule.

The Arbor View community is asking for immediate action on pedestrian safety in the wake of the tragic death of an 18-year-old woman, McKenzie Scott. On May 2, Scott died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while in a marked crosswalk near Arbor View High School. Scott was a senior and just weeks from graduating. When students and faculty reflected on her life, Scott was remembered as a passionate, bright, and engaged student. "Our 18-year-old daughter, McKenzie Scott, passed away in a tragic accident on Friday, May 2, 2025. She was a senior at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, NV," the family's GoFundMe page states about Scott. "She was in the crosswalk and was struck by an impaired driver. She was full of light, hope, and kindness. Her younger brother, Kasen, and her mom, Tiffany, are absolutely devastated by this sudden loss and tragedy." Scott's death has sparked a wave of activism from classmates and concerned residents. Holly Towery-Wade started an online petition on Change.org, calling the need for flashing crosswalk lights near schools. "A life tragically lost and another who is still healing from injuries endured within the last month due to unsafe crossing conditions at the crosswalk in front of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, NV," the petition states. "This location has become a flashpoint for daily peril, where cars zip by erratically and students are left vulnerable each time they cross the street. The absence of proper safety measures is putting our children at risk every single day, a situation that simply cannot continue." Clark County School District officials said 119 students have been hit by cars going to and from district schools this year, News 3 reports. A pilot crossing guard program was initiated in November of 2024 and will operate until May of 2025. In recent years, city efforts to calm traffic included lane separators on Whispering Sands Drive and flashing lights on North Buffalo Drive. The city of Las Vegas is currently conducting a formal traffic study in the Arbor View area. A memorial honoring Scott has been placed at the high school, symbolizing the grief and urgency felt by a community calling for safer streets and lasting change. "Its been an emotional day. Shock wore off. Sobbing all day. Praying. Screaming. Laying in her bed. How do parents get through this- losing their child? This pain feels like it will never go away. I'm absolutely devastated and lost without my McKenzie. Any advice? Thank you for the continued love, support, and prayers," Tiffant Reynolds stated in the GoFundMe. To donate to the family's GoFundMe, click here.
Local NewsStudent Death Leads to Safety Demands at Las Vegas High SchoolSlone Terranella
