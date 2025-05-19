How Do You Pack For A Vacation

It's that time of the year. We know we all have our own way, but seriously, how do you pack for an upcoming vacation? That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know this morning...if for anything else to compare. Comparing how each of us pack for a long getaway!

Now an article put out by SmarterTravel, heck, they even give you a checklist of different things to pack. Giving you advice on how to pack for a long vacation or a weekend getaway. You taking just carry on or check bags?

Come to find out that we each have our own ways of prepping for a vacation. According to Mike O'Brian, after the last load of laundry is thrown in, his wife will tell him do not wearing anything you are taking! Given that his wardrobe is NOT that extensive, doesn't leave a lot to wear the last few days before takeoff!

However, Mike does set aside everything that he will need to pack in his carry-on or suitcase, depending on the length of the getaway.

Carla is basically the same way...packing or setting aside the clothes for the trip a few days ahead of time. On the other hand, Morty...totally different!

Morty is a spur of the moment! Wash, dry, pack and in that order. What about folding the clothes before putting them in the suitcase? Not even a worry for Morty...directly out of the dryer and into the bag!

How Do You Pack For That Getaway Weekend

Of course, everyone is different right? And our listeners did NOT let us down. Some guys who reached out just said their wives do all the packing...probably to make sure they have a clothes that match! The women who called in were very methodical about it.

Some planning months in advance to the point where it's all said and done weeks in advance. Of course there were some that said they do pack clothes that the don't plan on bringing back!