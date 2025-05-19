ContestsEvents
Henderson to Vote on $50M Plan to Turn Office Buildings into Shopping Center

The City of Henderson is set to vote today on a proposed $50 million redevelopment project to transform two aging office buildings near Green Valley Ranch into a vibrant retail,…

Jennifer Eggleston
HENDERSON, NV - JUNE 30: Custom homes are being built on hillsides at the MacDonald Highlands community on the southern end of Henderson, on June 30, 2005 in Henderson, Nevada. Henderson, a suburb of Las Vegas, was sixth on the U.S. Census Bureau's list, ranked by percentage gain, of fastest growing cities with at least 100,000 people according to data released by the bureau on June 30. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Image

The City of Henderson is set to vote today on a proposed $50 million redevelopment project to transform two aging office buildings near Green Valley Ranch into a vibrant retail, dining, and entertainment hub. The project, The Cliff at Green Valley Ranch, is spearheaded by developers Partners Capital and Cast Capital Partners.

If the Henderson Planning Commission approves, the proposal will move forward to the Henderson City Council. Developers aim to begin construction in October 2025, with the project projected to open by late spring or early summer 2026.

The redevelopment would turn approximately 100,000 square feet of vacant office space at the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway into an open-air lifestyle hub with a mix of retail stores, casual dining and fine dining, and entertainment with a community focus.
Responses to the project have been mixed. Some residents raised concerns about traffic and congestion. However, others have expressed enthusiasm about the potential for economic growth and neighborhood revitalization.

“I think it would be great for the community around Green Valley… attracting people towards this side of town… I am excited for the future. I am excited to see what new things are going to come out,” shared Buenaventura, a local resident.

City officials believe the development could serve as a model for reimagining aging infrastructure while creating new community spaces. If the project receives final approval in the coming months, it will mark one of the largest recent private investments in the Green Valley area.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
