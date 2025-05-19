Dairy Queen Caters Texas Couples Wedding For Free

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 29: A S’mores flavored blizzard is seen at a Dairy Queen, the first to open in Manhattan, on May 29, 2014 in New York City. There are more than 6,300 Dairy Queens in the U.S. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

A Texas couple were getting married and instead of finding a food caterer, they reached out to Dairy Queen and the company catered the wedding for free. And for a very good reason.

Do You Think They Would Say Yes To Catering?

When Olivia Morris got engaged, you'd think she would do what every newly engaged woman would do, find someone to help her plan her wedding. Well, she did, but it wasn't your normal wedding planner.

Morris wrote to the franchise and asked if they would provide some sweets for her wedding. Now this isn't jus a random ask, there was a reason. The man she got engaged to, his last name is Blizzard. So of course it makes sense, right? The moment she came up with the idea, she instantly put her plea to Dairy Queen on TikTok.

The local Dairy Queen immediately thought it was a great idea. According to WFAA News, Whit Wolman of the North Texas Dairy Queen said, "We immediately looked at it and said we've got to do something."

Olivia's fiancée Bradley Blizzard loves D.Q. as well. In fact he's even tried to use his last name to get some perks from Dairy Queen, but was always ignored.

What Was Provided For The Festivities

Dairy Queen not only provided Blizzards for the wedding but they also provided swag for the bachelor and bachelorette parties. Plus they even provided the engagement photo shoot for the couple.

Now that D.Q. has done this for the Blizzards, will they get more random requests like this? And will they oblige like they did for Olivia and Bradley? We're guessing it will depend on where you're located. But to say your wedding was catered by D.Q. for free is definitely something to brag about!