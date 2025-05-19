ContestsEvents
Carla Rea
Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas

Christian Petersen via Getty Images

The annual Allegiant Stadium Staff Draft is back this week.

Allegiant Stadium Staff Draft Means Jobs

The Las Vegas Raiders 25-26 season is just around the corner, along with other major events at Allegiant Stadium - and they are hiring!

There will be two hiring dates at Allegiant Stadium for those looking for part-time work.

  • Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Park in Lot B, with access from Polaris Ave. Enter from Lot B, walking towards the Ford North Entry. Entry gate 1 on the Northwest side of the Ford North Entry will be open.

Positions To Be Filled At Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium is looking to fill all sorts of positions in different areas. If you're looking for work in retail, food service, security, ticketing, guest services, custodial services, parking and more - you'll want to be at the Staff Draft.

Allegiant Stadiums partners include The Raider Image, Silver and Black Hospitality, ABM, Parking and Transportation Group Las Vegas, ASM Global and S.A.F.E. Management. All part of the hiring on Staff Draft Day.

Event organizers say that those looking for employment at the stadium should be able to work all confirmed Raiders home games, UNLV home games, and other scheduled sporting and entertainment events at the stadium.

The Raiders will play 10 home games this year. Those games, along with Coldplay, Shakira, The Weeknd, Beyonce, and more - needless to say, it's going to be a great season of events at the Raiders home stadium.

If you are interested in applying, and getting your foot in the Allegiant Stadium door, go to: allegiantstadium.com/jobs to learn more about available positions.

Therer are a lot of people looking for work in Las Vegas, so good luck to all of those taking in Allegiant Stadium Staff Draft day(s).

Allegiant Stadium
Carla ReaWriter
Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
