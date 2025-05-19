Allegiant Stadium Staff Draft Is Back This Week
Allegiant Stadium Staff Draft Means Jobs
The Las Vegas Raiders 25-26 season is just around the corner, along with other major events at Allegiant Stadium - and they are hiring!
There will be two hiring dates at Allegiant Stadium for those looking for part-time work.
- Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 21, 2025, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Park in Lot B, with access from Polaris Ave. Enter from Lot B, walking towards the Ford North Entry. Entry gate 1 on the Northwest side of the Ford North Entry will be open.
Positions To Be Filled At Allegiant Stadium
Allegiant Stadium is looking to fill all sorts of positions in different areas. If you're looking for work in retail, food service, security, ticketing, guest services, custodial services, parking and more - you'll want to be at the Staff Draft.
Allegiant Stadiums partners include The Raider Image, Silver and Black Hospitality, ABM, Parking and Transportation Group Las Vegas, ASM Global and S.A.F.E. Management. All part of the hiring on Staff Draft Day.
Event organizers say that those looking for employment at the stadium should be able to work all confirmed Raiders home games, UNLV home games, and other scheduled sporting and entertainment events at the stadium.
The Raiders will play 10 home games this year. Those games, along with Coldplay, Shakira, The Weeknd, Beyonce, and more - needless to say, it's going to be a great season of events at the Raiders home stadium.
If you are interested in applying, and getting your foot in the Allegiant Stadium door, go to: allegiantstadium.com/jobs to learn more about available positions.
Therer are a lot of people looking for work in Las Vegas, so good luck to all of those taking in Allegiant Stadium Staff Draft day(s).