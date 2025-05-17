ContestsEvents
What Is Biggest Lie We Ever Got Away With

Mike O'Brian
For the most part, we all have done it, but what is the biggest lie you've ever got away with? Be honest! That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know the other morning. Happy to say that all three of us on the morning show have done it.

And we are talking as a kid or even as an adult. Whether it was getting out of work, backing out of a date to ditching school. But whatever it was, you actually managed to get away with it.

Boy, this opened a whole can of worms on The M&C Morning Show...one listener said, as a kid, he couldn't tell you how many times he had his wisdom teeth pulled! See, that's what we're talking about.

Andrean said she had a guy tell her that he had to break up with her because he was moving to Italy...but then she ran into him like six months down the road. BUSTED! Or maybe he just moved back real quick right?

One listener told his parents about another teacher conference so that there would be no school! And believe it or not, hook, line & sinker! Other parents maybe not so gullible.

The Biggest Lie You Got Away With

Psychology Today put out an article last year about the art of lying and why so many people get away with it. It states that after getting away with it, our friends look at us in a whole new light. That trust factor is lost and getting it back is tough.

We want to make it clear that the topic was not our way of saying that we condone the practice of lying. But, as kids, some times it comes to us so naturally. The problem is as adults, when do we draw the line from a "fib" to a "little white lie"?

Listen to the segment from the other morning and you decide.

Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
About
Connect