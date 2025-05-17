What Is Biggest Lie We Ever Got Away With

For the most part, we all have done it, but what is the biggest lie you've ever got away with? Be honest! That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know the other morning. Happy to say that all three of us on the morning show have done it.

And we are talking as a kid or even as an adult. Whether it was getting out of work, backing out of a date to ditching school. But whatever it was, you actually managed to get away with it.

Boy, this opened a whole can of worms on The M&C Morning Show...one listener said, as a kid, he couldn't tell you how many times he had his wisdom teeth pulled! See, that's what we're talking about.

Andrean said she had a guy tell her that he had to break up with her because he was moving to Italy...but then she ran into him like six months down the road. BUSTED! Or maybe he just moved back real quick right?

One listener told his parents about another teacher conference so that there would be no school! And believe it or not, hook, line & sinker! Other parents maybe not so gullible.

The Biggest Lie You Got Away With

Psychology Today put out an article last year about the art of lying and why so many people get away with it. It states that after getting away with it, our friends look at us in a whole new light. That trust factor is lost and getting it back is tough.

We want to make it clear that the topic was not our way of saying that we condone the practice of lying. But, as kids, some times it comes to us so naturally. The problem is as adults, when do we draw the line from a "fib" to a "little white lie"?