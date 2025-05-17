ContestsEvents
The Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration: Win Tickets Now

Come find your happy at The Happiest Place On Earth! 96.3 KKLZ wants you to enter for a chance to wina visit to the Disneyland® Resort! At the Disneyland® Resort,…

Taya Williams
Disneyland

Come find your happy at The Happiest Place On Earth!

96.3 KKLZ wants you to enter for a chance to wina visit to the Disneyland® Resort!

At the Disneyland® Resort, The Happiest Place On Earth, you’ll find all kinds of happy. Like the my-dream-is-finally-coming-true kind of happy when you meet Disney Characters. Or that wind-in-your-hair type of happy when you race through Radiator Springs in Cars Land. And there’s no better time to visit, because the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration starts May 16, 2025!

Starting May 19, tune in to 96.3 KKLZ throughout the day to listen for the Magic Wand sound! Once you hear the Magic Wand, be caller #96 and you could win a family four pack of 2-Day, 1-Park per day Tickets to the Resort! Plus, all winners will qualify for the Grand Prize of 3-Day, 1-Park per day Tickets and a 2-night stay at a Resort Hotel!

We're even giving you a second chance to win online! Enter below now!

View Official Contest Rules Here

Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
