Project H2O: A Life-Saving Mission Powered by Community Kindness [GALLERY]

Project H2O wouldn’t be possible without the incredible generosity of our amazing sponsors Port of Subs with help from PODS Moving & Storage Las Vegas. Saturday wrapped up a life-saving mission: Project H20….

Slone Terranella
Pallet by pallet, this project is bringing real relief to real people. We are so proud to live in this city and help our community.

Slone Terranella via BMG Las Vegas

Project H2O wouldn’t be possible without the incredible generosity of our amazing sponsors Port of Subs with help from PODS Moving & Storage Las Vegas.

Saturday wrapped up a life-saving mission: Project H20.

From dropping off cases of bottled water at our studios to joining us at the Water Party and texting in monetary donations, our listeners showed up in a big way to support The Salvation Army’s mission to deliver clean, cold water to those who need it most during the brutal summer months.

A special thanks goes out to our Pallet Challenge Heroes: Meineke, Shook & Stone, and Centennial Subaru. These incredible organizations each donated an entire pallet of bottled water—offering hope, hydration, and life-saving relief to our most vulnerable neighbors. Your generosity speaks volumes.

We also want to shout out everyone who donated! Whether you brought a single case, a full pallet, or made a digital donation, you made a real difference. And as a thank-you:

  • Donors of 5+ cases received a free lunch for two from Port of Subs.
  • Workplaces that donated 25+ cases earned a 6-foot sub to share.
  • Every donor was entered to win an Apple iPad or Apple Watch.

Where Does The Water Go?

The Salvation Army has cooling centers across Southern Nevada. The water is dispersed throughout cooling and community centers throughout the summer. Clark County Office of the Coroner reported over 500 heat-related deaths in 2024, so this is truly a life-saving mission.

How Many Bottles Did We Collect?

Thanks to your incredible generosity, Project H2O collected nearly 18,000 bottles of water—each one a vital lifeline for someone facing the extreme Las Vegas heat. That’s 18,000 reasons to celebrate the power of community and compassion. 💧❤️

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being true heroes. Your kindness is helping Las Vegas stay strong, safe, and hydrated this summer.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW

People moving the cases of water on a truck
One case at a time, this community is changing lives.
A crowd of people posing and smiling
This smile says it all—thank you for showing up and supporting Project H2O!
Pauly with sandwhiches
We had Port of Subs cater lunch for our water party, which made this a PERFECT Saturday evening.
Shawn Stevens with a listener who donated water
Smiles, sweat, and support—this is what giving back looks like.
Aimee and Mike talking to a person donating water
Who needs the gym when you're hauling hydration with this much joy?
Inside of the Truck with water
Water is life—especially in a desert city where temps can reach 115°.
This truckload represents survival for hundreds facing the Las Vegas heat.
Project H20 2025: Beasley Media Group
United for one cause: keeping Las Vegas safe and hydrated.
From donation to distribution—these pallets are about to save lives.
Thank You, Project H2O Donors!
The Las Vegas heat is deadly—but your kindness is stronger.
Shawn Tempesta
Our dedicated strong man Shawn Tempesta.
People moving water
Hydration heroes in action—moving mountains of water to where it's needed most.
Port of Subs and PODS helped make this delivery possible—thank you!
Heat kills—but this truck is packed with the antidote.
Art smiling
Art is an amazing listener! Thank you for your donation.
Beasley Media Group, port of Subs and the Salvation Army taking photos
Pallet by pallet, this project is bringing real relief to real people. We are so proud to live in this city and help our community.
Four people pose for a photo
Mike being funny and pretending to lift a heavy pallet of water
Heat kills—but this truck is packed with the antidote.
Our Sweet Aimee From 102.7 VGS!
Mike O'Brian being funny
Nothing beats volunteering with friends and feel-good energy.
Kam slugging water
Kam was collecting water like a champ and was showing us how it’s done!
CharityCommunityProject H2OSalvation Army
Slone TerranellaEditor
Beasly Media Group, LLC
