When we mentioned this, keep in mind it's only directed at a certain number of men, but hey guys, guess what is cool again? Believe it or not, toupees! That's right, and you heard it here first on The Mike & Carla Morning Show!

Clearly the industry had made advancements to where having a toupee looks, and probably even feels much better than 10 to 15 years ago. Although shaving your head or being bald was the cool thing a while ago, we live in a day and age where everything is cyclical.

What was old is new again and this includes not being self concious about wearing a toupee! For those that know little or nothing about what we're talking about, Lordhair gave us an article on the whole history about the hair piece. Guys, good reading for who might be thinking of getting the head piece.

Guys, Listen To What Is Cool Again

But on The M&C Morning Show, we wanted to hear from those that were fans, who wore them or even those around someone that might have one.

Carla Rea talked about her own experience with a guy she dated back years ago who had one. He was going bald in his mid 20s, paid a ton of money for a piece. She just woke up and "blamo", there it was. A little SHOCKED (shocked) to see it, but you know what, if you feel good about it, who are we to say anything.

But that's just it...woman nowadays are saying cool, go for it! And that's what really makes it good again. And with new developments in the industry, toupees are looking more natural, fitting better and not as obvious as say 10-5 years ago!