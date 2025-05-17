ContestsEvents
Hey Guys, Guess What Is Cool Again

When we mentioned this, keep in mind it's only directed at a certain number of men, but hey guys, guess what is cool again? Believe it or not, toupees! That's right, and you heard it here first on The Mike & Carla Morning Show!

Clearly the industry had made advancements to where having a toupee looks, and probably even feels much better than 10 to 15 years ago. Although shaving your head or being bald was the cool thing a while ago, we live in a day and age where everything is cyclical.

What was old is new again and this includes not being self concious about wearing a toupee! For those that know little or nothing about what we're talking about, Lordhair gave us an article on the whole history about the hair piece. Guys, good reading for who might be thinking of getting the head piece.

Guys, Listen To What Is Cool Again

But on The M&C Morning Show, we wanted to hear from those that were fans, who wore them or even those around someone that might have one.

Carla Rea talked about her own experience with a guy she dated back years ago who had one. He was going bald in his mid 20s, paid a ton of money for a piece. She just woke up and "blamo", there it was. A little SHOCKED (shocked) to see it, but you know what, if you feel good about it, who are we to say anything.

But that's just it...woman nowadays are saying cool, go for it! And that's what really makes it good again. And with new developments in the industry, toupees are looking more natural, fitting better and not as obvious as say 10-5 years ago!

So with all that said, if you feel the need, wear it short, long or in between because they are making a come back! Toupees are cool!

Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
